Handy Links For Your Winter Weather Chicago Travel

As winter hits Chicago in full force, there are some very helpful websites keeping track of snow plows and the streets they have visited. The City of Chicago has put up a webpage that tracks snow plows in the streets. Click here to see if there are snow plows traveling on your commute. Clearstreets.org has also provided very useful information, by allowing users to search specific streets to see whether or not those streets have been plowed. To find out if your route has been cleared of snow, click here.