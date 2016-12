Tom Petty and Lionel Ritchie are coming to Chicago next year. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers commence their 40th Anniversary Tour with Joe Walsh in April of next year. The 35-date tour will make a major stop at Wrigley Field on June 29th, which will be be one of the 3 shows that Chris Stapleton participates in. Lionel Ritchie’s tour will include Mariah Carey as the opening act. Another 35-date tour, they’re calling, “All The Hits!” will be coming to the United Center on March 25th.