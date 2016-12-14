Elton John Wants You To Make A Music Video

Elton John and Bernie Taupin are partnering with YouTube to give undiscovered talent the chance to produce music videos for three of their most famous hits. “Elton John: The Cut,” honors the 50 years of Elton and Taupin’s songwriting partnership, by allowing up and coming directors to create videos to accompany, “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Bennie And The Jets.” All three songs debuted a decade before the rise of music videos for new singles.

According to the press release, “Music video entries for each of the songs will feature different artistic elements: submissions for ‘Rocket Man’ will feature animation, ‘Tiny Dancer’ will be live-action, and ‘Bennie And The Jets’ will feature choreography. . . Together with a panel of YouTube creators and celebrated music and industry judges, Elton John and his writing partner Bernie Taupin will select three winners, and those winning entries will premiere on YouTube in the summer of 2017.”

Full details are in the video below.