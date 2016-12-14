Greg Brown’s Weekend Calendar (December 16th – 18th)

Caroling at Cloud Gate

Through Dec. 16 (6 p.m. Fridays)

Millennium Park

Bundle up and prepare to belt out holiday classics when asked to sing along to holiday classics with the choirs.

Christkindlmarket

Through Dec. 24

Daley Plaza in The Chicago Loop

An open-air European holiday market that features traditional art, handmade gifts, German foods, choirs, carolers and more! This event is free.

ZooLights

Through – Jan. 1, 2017

Lincoln Park Zoo

Millions of holiday lights, ice carvings, music, carousel and train rides, food, and gift shopping (plus photos with Santa through Dec. 23). Free entry. Open Nov. 25-27; Dec. 2-4, 9-23, 26-31; Jan. 1.

Polar Express

Through Jan. 1 2017

Chicago Union Station

Take a one-hour train ride through downtown Chicago as you drink cocoa on The Polar Express, which travels round trip from Union Station at Jackson Boulevard.

Wonderland Express

Through Jan. 2, 2017

Chicago Botanic Garden

Features trains running through an indoor garden past miniature buildings. Closed Dec. 25.

Winter WonderFest

Through Jan. 8, 2017 (Closed December 25th)

Navy Pier

Festival Hall becomes an indoor Winter WonderFest for the holidays, with music, carnival rides, and entertainment.

Winter Flower & Train Show at Lincoln Park Conservatory

Through Jan. 8, 2017 (daily 9AM -5PM)

Lincoln Park

Model trains wind their way through a miniature village among poinsettias.

Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light

Through Jan. 8, 2017 (Closed Nov. 24 & Dec. 25.)

Museum of Science & Industry

See trees decorated to represent many cultures plus weekend ethnic song-and-dance performances.

Holiday Magic

Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, and 26-31.

Brookfield Zoo

A million twinkling lights, a laser light show, a magic show, animal visits, and songs.

Illumination

Through Jan. 2, 2017 (Closed Dec. 5, 12, 24, 25.)

Morton Arboretum

See colorful tree lights and interactive laser lights on a one-mile walk around the Arboretum and then warm up at the fire pit.