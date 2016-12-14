Greg Brown’s Weekend Calendar (December 16th – 18th)

Caroling at Cloud Gate
Through Dec. 16 (6 p.m. Fridays)
Millennium Park
Bundle up and prepare to belt out holiday classics when asked to sing along to holiday classics with the choirs.
Christkindlmarket
Through Dec. 24
Daley Plaza in The Chicago Loop
An open-air European holiday market that features traditional art, handmade gifts, German foods, choirs, carolers and more! This event is free.
ZooLights
Through – Jan. 1, 2017
Lincoln Park Zoo
Millions of holiday lights, ice carvings, music, carousel and train rides, food, and gift shopping (plus photos with Santa through Dec. 23). Free entry. Open Nov. 25-27; Dec. 2-4, 9-23, 26-31; Jan. 1.
Polar Express
Through Jan. 1 2017
Chicago Union Station
Take a one-hour train ride through downtown Chicago as you drink cocoa on The Polar Express, which travels round trip from Union Station at Jackson Boulevard.
Wonderland Express
Through Jan. 2, 2017
Chicago Botanic Garden
Features trains running through an indoor garden past miniature buildings. Closed Dec. 25.
Winter WonderFest
Through Jan. 8, 2017 (Closed December 25th)
Navy Pier
Festival Hall becomes an indoor Winter WonderFest for the holidays, with music, carnival rides, and entertainment.
Winter Flower & Train Show at Lincoln Park Conservatory
Through Jan. 8, 2017 (daily 9AM -5PM)
Lincoln Park
Model trains wind their way through a miniature village among poinsettias.
Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light
Through Jan. 8, 2017 (Closed Nov. 24 & Dec. 25.)
Museum of Science & Industry
See trees decorated to represent many cultures plus weekend ethnic song-and-dance performances.
Holiday Magic
Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, and 26-31.
Brookfield Zoo
A million twinkling lights, a laser light show, a magic show, animal visits, and songs.
Illumination
Through Jan. 2, 2017 (Closed Dec. 5, 12, 24, 25.)
Morton Arboretum
See colorful tree lights and interactive laser lights on a one-mile walk around the Arboretum and then warm up at the fire pit.