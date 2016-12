Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Taking place just a little before the very first Star Wars movie, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) leads a band of rebels on a suicide mission to steal the plans for the infamous Death Star.

Collateral Beauty

Will Smith stars in this drama in which a successful New York advertising executive responds to a great tragedy by writing letters to Love, Time, and Death. To his surprise, the three entities appear to him in living physical forms.