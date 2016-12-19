Chicago Band Documentary Is Coming To CNN

CNN’s documentary film, Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago, will be debuting on New Years Day. The feature about the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will span the bands long career, covering both members and managers, significant moments in the band’s history and footage from candid moments and performances over the years. Said footage goes all the way back to performances at Chicago’s own Depaul University and includes other famous artists like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix. Now More than Ever: The History of Chicago will premiere Sunday, January 1st at 7 pm central on CNN.