Meet The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class of 2017

From folk, to grunge, to hip hop, many genres of music are represented among 2017’s inductees into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. Yesterday, it was announced that Classic Hits Band Journey was voted into the Hall of Fame by fans. The works being honored by the artists span from the 60’s all the way through the early 90’s. Nile Rodgers of Chic will be receiving the Award for Musical Excellence. The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, April 7, 2017. Check out the full list of Inductees below.

Electric Light Orchestra

Joan Baez

Journey

Pearl Jam

Tupac

Yes