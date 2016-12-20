Murphy’s Movie List (December 21st)

Assassin’s Creed

Based on the popular video game series of the same name, Assassin’s Creed stars Michael Fassbender as a convict put through a technological project that forces him to relive his ancestor’s memories of assassination.

Sing

Animals, voiced by celebrities, sing their way through this family film that stars Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and many others.

Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt play two people who wake up 90 years early on a 120 year space voyage and soon find themselves fighting to stay alive and saving the slumbering colonists on the ship.

The Space Between Us

Another movie about space travel, this teen drama sees actor Asa Butterfield playing Gardner Elliot: the first human born on Mars. When he meets a girl from earth (Britt Robertson) on the internet, Elliot forms a connection and decides to make a trip to Earth to meet her, despite risks to his health that will come of Earth’s gravitational pull and atmosphere.

Patriot’s Day

Depicting the real-life Boston Marathon bombing, this film follows Mark Wahlberg as he attempts to find the orchestrators of the heinous attack.