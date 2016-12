A Monster Calls

Based on the popular children’s novel, A Monster Calls is the story of a young boy who encounters a monster (voiced by Liam Neeson). Together the two help each other through bullies and a terminal illness in the family.

Why Him?

A woman brings home her new boyfriend (James Franco) to meet her parents and her father (Bryan Cranston) isn’t too happy in this adult comedy.

Silence

The newest historical drama by Martin Scorsese, that stars Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver and Liam Neeson.