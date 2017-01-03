Chicago & The Doobie Brothers 2017 Tour Dates Announced

Chicago and The Doobie Brothers have announced 30 dates and destinations for their joint 2017 summer tour. The series kicks off in California on June 7th at the Concord Pavilion and, notably, makes a stop in Chicago, Illinois on July 12th at The Merit Bank Pavilion. While the concerts promise performances of favorites by the two Classic Hits Legendary Groups, each show will conclude with both bands taking the stage to do a final set of their biggest hits. Full dates and venues (subject to change) are below.
June 7 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
June 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater
June 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
June 11 – Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion
June 13 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 16 – Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion
June 17 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
June 18 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 20 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
June 21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 23 – Atlanta, GA – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
June 24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
June 25 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 27 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
June 29 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 30 – West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
July 12 – Chicago, IL – FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
July 14 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center
July 15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 16 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 18 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
July 19 – Toronto, ON, CA – Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
July 21 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavillion
July 22 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 26 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 28 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
July 29 – Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater