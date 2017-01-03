Chicago & The Doobie Brothers 2017 Tour Dates Announced

Chicago and The Doobie Brothers have announced 30 dates and destinations for their joint 2017 summer tour. The series kicks off in California on June 7th at the Concord Pavilion and, notably, makes a stop in Chicago, Illinois on July 12th at The Merit Bank Pavilion. While the concerts promise performances of favorites by the two Classic Hits Legendary Groups, each show will conclude with both bands taking the stage to do a final set of their biggest hits. Full dates and venues (subject to change) are below.

June 7 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater

June 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

June 11 – Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion

June 13 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 16 – Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion

June 17 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

June 18 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 20 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

June 21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 23 – Atlanta, GA – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

June 24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 25 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 27 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

June 29 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 30 – West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

July 12 – Chicago, IL – FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

July 14 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center

July 15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 16 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 18 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

July 19 – Toronto, ON, CA – Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

July 21 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavillion

July 22 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 26 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 28 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

July 29 – Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater