Greg Brown’s Weekend Calendar (January 6th – 8th)

Winter WonderFest

Through Jan. 8

Navy Pier

Festival Hall becomes an indoor Winter WonderFest for the holidays, with music, carnival rides, and entertainment.

Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding

Through Jan. 28th

Resurrection Church and Chicago Theatre Works

One of Chicago’s longest running improvised theatre comedies, Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding places you right in the middle of this chaotic ceremony and is followed by a spaghetti dinner.

Winter Flower & Train Show at Lincoln Park Conservatory

Through Jan. 8 (daily 9AM -5PM)

Lincoln Park

Model trains wind their way through a miniature village among poinsettias.

Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light

Through Jan. 8

Museum of Science & Industry

See trees decorated to represent many cultures plus weekend ethnic song-and-dance performances.