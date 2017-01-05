Greg Brown’s Weekend Calendar (January 6th – 8th)

Winter WonderFest
Through Jan. 8
Navy Pier
Festival Hall becomes an indoor Winter WonderFest for the holidays, with music, carnival rides, and entertainment.
Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding
Through Jan. 28th
Resurrection Church and Chicago Theatre Works
One of Chicago’s longest running improvised theatre comedies, Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding places you right in the middle of this chaotic ceremony and is followed by a spaghetti dinner.
Winter Flower & Train Show at Lincoln Park Conservatory
Through Jan. 8 (daily 9AM -5PM)
Lincoln Park
Model trains wind their way through a miniature village among poinsettias.
Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light
Through Jan. 8
Museum of Science & Industry
See trees decorated to represent many cultures plus weekend ethnic song-and-dance performances.