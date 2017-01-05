Search
Music
Playlist
Program Schedule
Open Turntable Reservations
Airstaff
The WLS Wake Up Call
Kim Berk
Greg Brown
Dick Biondi
Jeff Davis
Tom O’Toole
Abby Ryan
Concerts & Events
Contests
VIP Members
VIP Club
Become a VIP Member
Sign up for the Newsletter
Pictures
Features
Community Discovery – South and Southwest Suburbs
Community Discovery – North and Northwest Suburbs
Throwback Thursday
Station
Station Information
Advertise With Us
Learn About Cumulus Digital Mail – Advanced Email Marketing
Employment Opportunities
Internships
Mobile
94.7 WLS App – Apple
94.7 WLS App – Google Play
94.7 WLS App – Amazon
Games
LIVE from CES in Las Vegas
Jan 5, 2017
| Vena
The Latest from WLS-FM
Greg Brown’s Weekend Calendar (January 6th – 8th)
Young At Heart Senior Pet Adoptions – The WLS Wake Up Call
Florida Awards Former Eagles Guitarist, Don Felder
Chicago & The Doobie Brothers 2017 Tour Dates Announced
WLS-FM Contests
Neil Diamond Contest
Roger Waters
James Taylor & His All-Star Band
Recently Played
Upcoming Concerts and Events
1/11/17-1/15/17 – Chicago Boat, RV & Outdoors Show
1/21/17 – The #1 Michael Jackson Tribute Concert in the World!
3/4/17 – 5th Annual Windy City BREWHAHA!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Information
EEO Report
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public File