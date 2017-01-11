Excited to be with 94.7 WLS!

I have been very blessed over the last 20 years or so to have worked in radio with great people and great radio stations.

I was Program Director at ABC Radio in Dallas, then on to KFRC San Francisco where I was #1 in afternoons and eventually was moved to morning drive. On 9/11/01, I started work back in Houston as the Program Director of Classic Hits KLDE and 1075 KHITS. In 2007 it was back to my original hometown of NYC for the return of WCBS FM where I started at nights with #1 ratings and eventually moved to middays.

Unfortunately with a change in mornings at CBS FM my position was eliminated. Since 2008 I have been affiliated with Sirius XM originally starting on the 70s channel. I have also worked with them on the 50s and 60s channels.

Today I start a new radio adventure and have been hired by Cumulus Media to do afternoons on WLS FM 94.7 Chicago.

I had previously done some work with Cumulus NY on WNSH Nash FM.

I’m excited to be here and start today at 3pm. Yes a little nervous! Who didnt listen to WLS from afar in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

I can’t wait this coming year for Bulls, Blackhawks, Da Bears, White Sox as heard on WLS AM, and the World Champs Cubs! What a sports town. Below is one of the press releases today:

https://radioinsight.com/headlines/110244/ron-parker-joins-wls-fm-for-afternoons/