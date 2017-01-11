Win Tickets to Salute to the ’60s

With 23 hit singles, PETER NOONE & HERMAN’S HERMITS were a household name in the 60’s. Songs like “I’m In To Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” and “There’s a Kind of Hush” are just a sampling of hits that made HERMAN’S HERMITS an international sensation during the famed British Invasion of the 60’s.

In the history of rock-n-roll, only nine bands have charted more hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 than THE GRASS ROOTS having hit the charts with tunes like “Temptation Eyes,” “Sooner or Later,” and “I’d Wait A Million Years.”

Chicago natives, THE BUCKINGHAMS, were propelled in to the spotlight with the two-minute recording sensation “Kind of a Drag.” Signed to a contract, THE BUCKINGHAMS followed their smash hit with five more including “Don’t Care,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,” and “Susan.”

