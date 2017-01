CHiPs, the classic hit California-based show of the 70’s returns this March in the form of a film reboot. This time around, officer Jon Baker and officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello will be played by Dax Shepard and Michael Peña respectively. The film carries the trend set by 21 Jump Street of teaming up two comedians in a buddy comedy. The original series aired on NBC from 1977 to 1983. The new film hits theaters March 27th.