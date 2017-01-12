Greg Brown’s Weekend Calendar (January 13th-15th)

Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show

Through January 15

McCormick Place

The big event includes hundreds of boats and RVs, seminars, camping gear, and even a trout pond for kids at. Meet WLS Legend, Dick Biondi on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm.

Cubs Convention

Through January 15

Sheraton Grand

Cubs fans will enjoy getting up close with their favorite players and broadcasters at the 2017 Cubs Convention.

Chili Cook-Off

January 15

Fitzgeralds in Berwyn

A ticket to the Chili Cook-Off includes tastes of 20 chili entries, appetizers, desserts, NFL playoff games, and a kids’ area at Fitzgeralds in Berwyn.

Attractions

Through January 31, 2017

