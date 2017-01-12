Greg Brown’s Weekend Calendar (January 13th-15th)

Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show
Through January 15
McCormick Place
The big event includes hundreds of boats and RVs, seminars, camping gear, and even a trout pond for kids at. Meet WLS Legend, Dick Biondi on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm.
Cubs Convention
Through January 15
Sheraton Grand
Cubs fans will enjoy getting up close with their favorite players and broadcasters at the 2017 Cubs Convention.
Chili Cook-Off
January 15
Fitzgeralds in Berwyn
A ticket to the Chili Cook-Off includes tastes of 20 chili entries, appetizers, desserts, NFL playoff games, and a kids’ area at Fitzgeralds in Berwyn.
Attractions
Through January 31, 2017
Discount prices include all taxes and ticket fees.
- Aquarium + SkyDeck + Museums CityPass $99
- Chicago History Museum discount tickets $8
- Funhouse Maze at Navy Pier two tickets for $10