Jeff Davis’ Weekend Movie List (January 13th)

It’s Friday the 13th weekend and what would be more fun than a supernatural thriller? The creepyness is full throated with The Bye Bye Man, a movie that combines an old house, college students and a shadowy figure who will go nameless, possibly a guy bringing in a keg. Hey, they’re college kids! Faye Dunaway is in the cast and that’s scary enough!

If you want some fun, PG style, Monster Trucks, is this week’s ticket. The movie stars Lucas Till, who plays the title character in the reboot of CBS TV’s MacGyver. No defusing nuclear bombs with a paper clip but some masterful CGI. Good buzz on the film and it may be the next blockbuster they say. Who are “they” anyway?

Live By Night stars a brooding Ben Affleck, like Batman, only without a rubber costume. Revenge, ambition, underworld figures and a slogan that says “The American Dream Has A Price.” Come to think of it, so do the tickets, popcorn and something to wash it down. It’s Ben Affleck at his 1920’s gangsta best.

And speaking of the underworld, there’s Underworld: Blood Feud, with another opportunity to see Kate Beckinsale in a shiny black pleather outfit in dimly lit scenes . And, why is there so much wetness in these movies? Oh, that’s right, it’s the underworld, where plumbing never seems to get fixed. In Underworld: Blood Feud there are a lot of people who have apparently had way too much caffeine… or have they been deprived of their daily requirement of human juice?

Also in theaters is a thoughtful and well-acted film about three African American women and the untold story of their contributions to the early manned space program. Hidden Figures is the critically acclaimed story about these women. The movie stars Taraji P. Henson (love her), Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe.

Another history lesson comes from a more recent event, the home-grown terrorist attack in Boston in 2013. Mark Wahlberg stars in a film that puts us right in the middle of the action and recreates a jarring portrayal of the attack and the events that followed. Patriot’s Day is an emotionally charged film.

Coming next week: xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Xander’s been away for a while racing cars but he’s back doing stunts, annoying people, and throwing out one-liners to save the world! This vehicle runs on Vin Diesel! The movie also stars Samuel L. Jackson, who is in every movie made, even if he’s not onscreen. Or, so I hear. Escape from reality, go see a movie!