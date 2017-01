Friday The 13th is one of Producer Dan’s all-time favorite horror movie franchises. In honor of the occasion, he assembled questions for the Showbiz Quiz based around, ‘Jason’s Stardom.’ Listen and find out who won on this morning’s Showbiz Quiz!

The Showbiz Quiz happens every morning on The WLS Wake Up Call. Its your chance to go up against Kim or Marti to prove your pop culture knowledge. Answer more of the three questions than your Wake Up Call Opponent and you win!