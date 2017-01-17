Former Fleetwood Mac Members Duet Album Is In The Works

Buckingham Mcvie is the moniker under which Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, of Fleetwood Mac fame, will be releasing a duet album. While this is not a Fleetwood Mac Album, other artists from the Classic Hits Band, including John McVie and Mick Fleetwood, have made musical contributions toward the project.

With a provisional release set in May, you can look forward to hearing this new album in late spring or early summer of this year. Check out the full LA Times interview in which the duo formally announced their collaboration project by clicking here.