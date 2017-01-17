Peter Frampton Special Coming to AXS TV This Month

The critically acclaimed, Peter Frampton Raw: An Acoustic Show, is coming to AXS TV. The show coincides with the Raw Tour, which Frampton will embark on this year. Expect to hear and even sing along with, ‘Layla,’ and many other classics at these shows. The tour will be making local stops in Champaign, Skokie and Milwaukee (Full tour schedule and locations are listed below the video).

Check out an acoustic sample of the Classic Hits Legend…

Full tour dates and locations are listed below and subject to change:

March 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Rock & Romance Cruise on Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Constellation

March 24 – New Albany, OH – McCoy Center For The Arts

March 26 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

March 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

March 30 – Champaign, IL – Virginia Theatre

April 1 – Skokie, IL – North Shore Center For The Performing Arts

April 4 – Cleveland, OH – Ohio Theatre

April 6 – Peekskill, NY – Paramount Hudson Valley

April 8 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center

April 9 – Staten Island, NY – St. George Theatre

April 11 – Londonderry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

April 12 – Rutland, VT – Paramount Theatre

June 18 – Hunter, NY – Mountain Jam Festival at Hunter Mountain (with The Steve Miller Band)