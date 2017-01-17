Peter Frampton Special Coming to AXS TV This Month

The critically acclaimed, Peter Frampton Raw: An Acoustic Show, is coming to AXS TV. The show coincides with the Raw Tour, which Frampton will embark on this year. Expect to hear and even sing along with, ‘Layla,’ and many other classics at these shows. The tour will be making local stops in Champaign, Skokie and Milwaukee (Full tour schedule and locations are listed below the video).
Check out an acoustic sample of the Classic Hits Legend…
Full tour dates and locations are listed below and subject to change:
March 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Rock & Romance Cruise on Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Constellation
March 24 – New Albany, OH – McCoy Center For The Arts
March 26 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center
March 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
March 30 – Champaign, IL – Virginia Theatre
April 1 – Skokie, IL – North Shore Center For The Performing Arts
April 4 – Cleveland, OH – Ohio Theatre
April 6 – Peekskill, NY – Paramount Hudson Valley
April 8 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center
April 9 – Staten Island, NY – St. George Theatre
April 11 – Londonderry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall
April 12 – Rutland, VT – Paramount Theatre
June 18 – Hunter, NY – Mountain Jam Festival at Hunter Mountain (with The Steve Miller Band)