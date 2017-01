Its been less than a week since the debut of the CHIPS Movie trailer and Erik Estrada is having to clarify his thoughts on the upcoming movie. Thewrap.com reported that Estrada was pure trash. Estrada, on the other hand, has retorted to thewrap.com via twitter that this is “fake news.” He defends his claim by stating that he didn’t like the appearance of Dax Shepard as Officer Jon Baker.

The CHiPs Movie, stars Dax Shepard and Michael Peña and hits theaters March 27th.