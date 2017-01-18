George Harrison Vinyl Collection Coming Next Month

George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection will be available next month in time for the late former Beatle’s 74th birthday. The 12 vinyl albums will be available separately or in one box set. Also arriving next month is the extended edition of Harrison’s Autobiography, I, Me, Mine. That book, not stretching to 632 pages will be available on February 21st and The George Harrison Vinyl collection will be released February 24th.

The albums in the George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection are: