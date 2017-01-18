Greg Brown’s Weekend Calendar (January 20th – 22nd)

Chicago Travel & Adventure Show
January 21 – 22
Rosemont Convention Center
See travel experts and travel industry vendors at this travel show. Get expert packing tips, technology trends and budget travel hacks on the Savvy Traveler Theater, get a taste of far away cultures at the Taste of Travel Theater and much more!
Polar Adventure Days
January 21 (12 to 4 p.m.)
Northerly Island Adventure
See birds of prey and wolves, hear folk music and a storyteller, walk on snowshoes (if there’s snow), make a craft, and have cocoa (while it lasts). Free except parking.
Chicago Outdoor Sports Show
January 19 – 22, 2017
Rosemont Convention Center
Fishing and hunting seminars, kids’ activities, and hundreds of vendors at this outdoor sports show!
Attractions
Through January 30
multiple locations
Discount prices include all taxes and ticket fees.
- Aquarium + SkyDeck + Museums CityPass $99
- Chocolate Crawl (weekends) discount tickets $25
- Funhouse Maze at Navy Pier two tickets for $10