Greg Brown’s Weekend Calendar (January 20th – 22nd)

Chicago Travel & Adventure Show

January 21 – 22

Rosemont Convention Center

See travel experts and travel industry vendors at this travel show. Get expert packing tips, technology trends and budget travel hacks on the Savvy Traveler Theater, get a taste of far away cultures at the Taste of Travel Theater and much more!

Polar Adventure Days

January 21 (12 to 4 p.m.)

Northerly Island Adventure

See birds of prey and wolves, hear folk music and a storyteller, walk on snowshoes (if there’s snow), make a craft, and have cocoa (while it lasts). Free except parking.

Chicago Outdoor Sports Show

January 19 – 22, 2017

Rosemont Convention Center

Fishing and hunting seminars, kids’ activities, and hundreds of vendors at this outdoor sports show!

