Jeff Davis’ Movie List (January 20th)

For about 40% of the workforce, Monday was a day off for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and that put five days of work into four. So to suppress that stress, going to a movie might just be the ticket! There are a few new movies this weekend and some that are still showing and well worth seeing.

Big, bold, bald and back, it’s Vin Diesel in “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.” Vin Diesel rocks the signature triple-x tat and the job of saving the world… and that’s not an easy job when it’s hard to tell who the bad guys are. We’ll have to see the movie to find out if Samuel L. Jackson is one of them. I’ve often wondered what’s in HIS wallet!

“The Founder” is a story about a milkshake salesman, Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) from Oak Park who managed to grab the attention of the McDonald’s brothers, rebooted the franchise and opened the first McDonald’s under his ownership in Des Plaines. Yes, kids, make a great shake and, you too, can be rich. Would you like fries with that?

For a dose of gratuitous creepiness, it’s “Split,” which stars James McAvoy in a role (or is it roles?) of a man who has 23 personalities… none of them worthy as a dinner guest. It’s kind of a standard abduction movie with a non-standard villain. Advice: If you go to see this movie, go in the daytime.

I went to a late showing of “Live By Night” and, surprisingly, there was a lot of daylight. Ben Affleck’s brooding personality along with half smiles works well in a film whose main character wants to be good but is forced to be bad, which kind of reminds me of Madonna’s career. “Live By Night” also stars Zoe Saldana and Elle Fanning.

Since I love the movie experience, I also checked out “Patriot’s Day,” which takes us through the bombings during the Boston Marathon in 2013. It’s fairly accurate (in a Hollywood way) and it touches some intense emotions. There are some things in the film that many of us did not know- or forgot- about this act of homegrown terror.

If you haven’t seen “Hidden Figures,” you should see it. The movie features a top notch cast and a good story, which also happens to be true, about a group of women who played a crucial role in the U.S. Space Program in its early days. There’s a reason “Hidden Figures” has been- and still is- a box office champ.

Top of the box office charts: “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land,” “Sing,” “The Bye Bye Man,” and rounding out the Top 5, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which is closing in on a half billion dollars in ticket sales. See your local listings for what’s now playing. Escape from reality, go see a movie!