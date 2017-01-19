U2 Has Added New Dates In The Joshua Tree Tour

The Joshua Tree, U2’s 2017 Tour that celebrates the band’s 30th anniversary of the same album has added more shows. Kicking off on May 12th in Vancouver’s BC Place, the tour now includes an additional night in Chicago, with a total of 2 shows at Soldier Field. Shows will include Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers as alternating opening acts.

U2 tour dates (subject to change):

May 12 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place (with Mumford & Sons)

May 14 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field (with Mumford & Sons)

May 17 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium (with Mumford & Sons)

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (with The Lumineers)

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (with The Lumineers)

May 24 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium (with The Lumineers)

May 26 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium (with The Lumineers)

June 3 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (with The Lumineers)

June 4 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (with The Lumineers)

June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field (with The Lumineers)

June 8-11 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival *** U2 date TBA

June 11 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium (with OneRepublic)

June 14 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium (with OneRepublic)

June 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field (with The Lumineers)

June 20 – Washington DC – FedExField (with The Lumineers)

June 23 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre (with The Lumineers)

June 25 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium (with The Lumineers)

June 28 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (with The Lumineers)

June 29 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (with The Lumineers)

July 1 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium (with OneRepublic)

July 8 – London, England – Twickenham Stadium (with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds)

July 9 – London, England – Twickenham Stadium (with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds)

July 12 – Berlin, Germany – Olympic Stadium (with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds)

July 15 – Rome, Italy – Olympic Stadium (with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds)

July 16 – Rome, Italy – Olympic Stadium (with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds)

July 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium (with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds)

July 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park Stadium (with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds)

July 25 – Paris, France – Stade de France (with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds)

July 26 – Paris, France – Stade de France (with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds)

July 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Amsterdam Arena (with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds)

July 30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Amsterdam Arena (with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds)

August 1 – Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium (with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds)