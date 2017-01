“Get Loud” is the first single released by guitarist and Heart member, Nancy Wilson and The Roadcase Royale. Roadcase Royale is a side project of the Wlson Sister and former Prince collaborator, Liv Warfield and includes Warfield’s lead guitarist and musical director Ryan Waters and Heart veterans Dan Rothchild (bass), Ben Smith (Drums) and Chris Joyner (Keys). The band already reportedly have 5 songs in the can. Check out their new single below!