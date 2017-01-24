Rod Stewart And Cyndi Lauper Are Coming To The Chicagoland Area



Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper kick off a summer tour on July 6th. The 18-city tour begins in Hollywood, Florida and will include a Tinley Park, Illinois performance on August 5th. Tickets are expected to run between $30.00 and $199.50. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper Tour Dates (subject to change):

July 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

July 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

July 9 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 14 – Bangor, ME – Darlings Waterfront Pavilion

July 15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 18 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Theater

July 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 22 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 29 – Rochester, NY – CMAC PAC

August 1 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theater

August 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 5 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 11 – Dallas, TX – Verizon Theater

August 12 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land