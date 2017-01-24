Valentine’s Day Wedding Reception Giveaway from Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding Takes Valentine’s Day to a New Level with a Wedding Reception Giveaway Contest!

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding is taking away the stress and expense of wedding planning for one lucky, engaged couple.



Calling all engaged couples: Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding is inviting you to enter a social media contest to win the reception giveaway of a lifetime. Speed up your engagement and wedding planning process and let your favorite bride and groom take over. Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding is giving engaged couples the opportunity to submit a fun photo of themselves together with a brief caption about why they are the most deserving of the prize to receptioncontest@gmail.com.

Submissions will be accepted through Wednesday, February 4th. All images will then be posted to an album on the production’s Facebook page February 6th, where couples can encourage their friends to vote. The winning couple will be the one which receives the most amount of “likes”. They will receive complimentary tickets to the Valentine’s Day show on Saturday, February 11th, where they will meet and greet with the cast and receive details on their reception!

The prize for the winning couple will include the bride’s bouquet and groom’s boutonnieres provided by Dilly Lily, hair and makeup for the bride by Blown Away, a photo booth provided by Talent City Artists, live solo music for the cocktail hour and dinner by Blake Alexander, reception food by North Shore Catering, a cake provided by Dunkin’ Donuts Chicago, five tuxedos/suits supplied by Black Tie Formalwear, and full use of the reception hall at Chicago Theatre Works (1113 W. Belmont Ave) and more! These giveaways and the reception are valid for redemption through April 2017.

“It’s back, and it’s a blast!” raves the Chicago Tribune. This new production of Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding, “a guaranteed good time” according to the Chicago Reader, is presented by the original New York producers, in conjunction with Chicago Theater Works. Its previous run was one of Chicago’s longest running, smash hit shows that played an incredible 16 years.

Directed by Paul Stroili, a cast member in the original Chicago production, Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding is a hilariously interactive production that is guaranteed to make guests feel like they are truly friends and family of the bride and groom. The evening starts with the wedding at Resurrection Church, 3309 North Seminary Ave. immediately following the ceremony, guests are invited to Vinnie Black’s Coliseum (Chicago Theater Works), 1113 W. Belmont Ave, for a flashback 80’s reception. From the wedding ceremony to the high-energy reception, guests will have the opportunity to celebrate alongside this larger-than-life couple and the large cast of 23 of Tony n’ Tina’s closest family and friends.

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding is currently running through April of 2017. Tickets are $75 for the two-part event, which includes the ceremony and reception, featuring an Italian-style buffet dinner, dancing to 80’s hits and a midnight champagne toast. Tickets for premium seating closest to the stage and dance floor are $85. Additionally for 2017, a new opportunity is available to sit in the VIP section with members of the family for $99 per ticket. Discounts are available for groups of 16 or more by visiting GroupTix.net or by calling 773.327.3778. Seating is limited so make your plans now. For more information or to purchase tickets visit http://tonylovestina.com/.