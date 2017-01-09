Win Tickets Scroll down below for your chance to win! Neil Diamond is making a great return to Chicago with his 50th Anniversary Tour. He’ll be playing a show at the United Center on May 28th. Grab tickets for the show here! We want to send you to one of the show for FREE! Just Enter your…
Win Tickets Scroll down below for your chance to win! Roger Waters is coming back to Chicago for the US + Them Tour and we are giddy! As if that wasn’t enough he’s playing TWO nights at the United Center on July 22nd and 23rd, 2017! He’s playing some classics, some stuff from Pink Floyd,…