Murphy’s Movie List (December 23rd)

A Monster Calls Based on the popular children’s novel, A Monster Calls is the story of a young boy who encounters a monster (voiced by Liam Neeson).  Together the two help each other through bullies and a terminal illness in the family. Why Him? A woman brings home her new boyfriend (James Franco) to meet her parents and…

    Legendary musician Billy Joel s set to perform at Wrigley Field Friday, August 11th. This marks the fourth time in Billy Joel’s extraordinary career that he will perform at Wrigley Field, having sold out the prior three years! Grab tickets for the show here!  We want to send you to one of the show for…

Chicago and The Doobie Brothers Contest

Win Tickets Scroll down below for your chance to win! Chicago and The Doobie Brothers have announced 30 dates and destinations for their joint 2017 summer tour.  The series makes a stop in Chicago, Illinois on July 12th at Huntington Bank Pavilion. Grab tickets for the show here!  We want to send you to one of…

Neil Diamond Contest

Win Tickets Scroll down below for your chance to win! Neil Diamond is making a great return to Chicago with his 50th Anniversary Tour. He’ll be playing a show at the United Center on May 28th. Grab tickets for the show here!  We want to send you to one of the show for FREE! Just Enter your…

Roger Waters

Win Tickets Scroll down below for your chance to win! Roger Waters is coming back to Chicago for the US + Them Tour and we are giddy! As if that wasn’t enough he’s playing TWO nights at the United Center on July 22nd and 23rd, 2017! He’s playing some classics, some stuff from Pink Floyd,…

James Taylor & His All-Star Band

Win Tickets Scroll down below for your chance to win! James Taylor is back for round 2 at Wrigley Field! He’s taking the field with Bonnie Raitt on July 17th. We’ve got your way into the show! Enter your info below for your chance to score a pair of tickets! Check it out! Find out…