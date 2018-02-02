The Latest on 94.7 WLS

There is no custom code to display.

There is no custom code to display.

Upcoming Concerts & Events

94.7 WLS Contests

6th Annual Windy City BREWHAHA

6th Annual Windy City BREWHAHA

SharpeVision Modern LASIK is giving you a chance to win your way into the 6th Annual Windy City BREWHAHA on Saturday, March 10th. Get more info here!

9/7/18 Billy Joel at Wrigley Field

9/7/18 Billy Joel at Wrigley Field

Legendary musician Billy Joel will return to Chicago to perform at Wrigley Field on Friday, September 7, 2018. This performance will make Billy Joel the first artist in history to play Wrigley Field for five consecutive years, and a record-setting seventh overall appearance. Billy Joel is undeniably the all-time leader in concert ticket sales for…

Win a Basketball Flyaway from Sprint!

Win a Basketball Flyaway from Sprint!

You and a friend could score a weekend trip to LA on February 17th and watch your favorite Pro Basketball players go head-to-head at the Clippers Stadium. Hotel, airfare and tickets included.

2/22/18 – Steve Winwood

2/22/18 – Steve Winwood

Steve Winwood is making a great return to Chicago with his Greatest Hits Live tour! He’ll be stopping by The Chicago Theatre Thursday, February 22nd, 2018! Tickets are on sale HERE or enter your info below for a chance to win your way in! Singer-songwriter, legendary vocalist, guitarist, keyboardist, mandolin player, producer, Grammy winner and BMI Icon Steve…

6/12/18 & 6/13/18 – Carol Burnett @ Chicago Theatre!

6/12/18 & 6/13/18 – Carol Burnett @ Chicago Theatre!

Due to popular demand, Carol Burnett has added a second show at The Chicago Theatre on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:30PM, in addition to the previously announced sold-out show on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7:30PM. Tickets for the newly announced show will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, December 12…

8/15/18 Jeff Lynne’s ELO

8/15/18 Jeff Lynne’s ELO

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, the 2018 World Tour! One night with all of the hits special in a special concert event! On the heels of a once-in-a-lifetime Wembley Stadium show and a European tour in 2017, Jeff Lynne’s ELO announces its first North American tour in 30 plus years produced by Live Nation. Known as one…